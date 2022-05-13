84 Tigers announce their new record and release another single. The album is called Time In The Lighthouse and will be out on October 21 through Spartan Records. 84 Tigers consists of members of Small Brown Bike and The Swellers. They released their second single, titled "Great Basin" and some show dates with The Casket Lottery along with this announcement, see below.
Tour Dates
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|6/9
|Chicago, IL
|Beat Kitchen
|6/10
|Detroit, MI
|UFO Factory
|6/11
|Kalamazoo, MI
|Bell’s Eccentric Cafe