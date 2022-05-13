Episode #593 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John and Em talk about the new My Chemical Romance single, the Riot Fest lineup, Mikey Erg playing an Against Me! song with Laura Jane Grace, the upcoming EP from Battlesex, Black Flag playing a few shows, and Max Creep's medieval new video. They also discuss Bite Me Bambi working with Lee "Scratch" Perry, the discontinuation of the iPod, band logo mashups, art and artists, and much more. Listen to the episode below!
