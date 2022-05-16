Boots Riley wants YOU to be in his new streaming series

About four years ago, Boots Riley of The Coup released the feature film Sorry to Bother You [Film] . Now, he's working on a streaming series called I'm a Virgo and it stars Jharrel Jerome. Riley has been reticent to detail the show's general plot. However, reports do state that it is about a 13 foot blackman that lives in Oakland. The show will be hosted by Amazon Prime video.

Earlier today, he stated that the show needs extras for shooting this week, in Oakland. So, if you want to be in one of Boots' films, now is your chance. You can see his statement below.