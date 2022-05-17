Sincere Engineer and Covey have announced a co-headlining tour for this summer. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 19. Sincere Engineer released Bless My Psyche in 2021. Covey released Class of Cardinal Sin in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 08
|Valley Bar
|Phoenix, AZ
|Jul 09
|Constellation Room
|Santa Ana, CA
|Jul 10
|Moroccan
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jul 11
|Starline
|Oakland, CA
|Jul 13
|Polaris Hall
|Portland, OR
|Jul 14
|Madame Lou's
|Seattle, WA
|Jul 16
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Jul 17
|Globe Hall
|Denver, CO
|Aug 10
|Songbyrd
|Washington, DC
|Aug 11
|PhilaMOCA
|Philadelphia, PA
|Aug 12
|Mercury Lounge
|New York, NY
|Aug 13
|Cafe 939
|Boston, MA
|Aug 14
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT
|Aug 16
|Sneaky Dee's
|Toronto, ON
|Aug 17
|Mohawk Place
|Buffalo, NY
|Aug 18
|Big Room Bar
|Columbus, OH
|Aug 19
|The Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|Aug 20
|Fargo Skatepark
|Dekalb, IL