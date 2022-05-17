Sincere Engineer & Covey announce co-headlining tour

by Tours

Sincere Engineer and Covey have announced a co-headlining tour for this summer. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 19. Sincere Engineer released Bless My Psyche in 2021. Covey released Class of Cardinal Sin in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 08Valley BarPhoenix, AZ
Jul 09Constellation RoomSanta Ana, CA
Jul 10MoroccanLos Angeles, CA
Jul 11StarlineOakland, CA
Jul 13Polaris HallPortland, OR
Jul 14Madame Lou'sSeattle, WA
Jul 16Kilby CourtSalt Lake City, UT
Jul 17Globe HallDenver, CO
Aug 10SongbyrdWashington, DC
Aug 11PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia, PA
Aug 12Mercury LoungeNew York, NY
Aug 13Cafe 939Boston, MA
Aug 14Space BallroomHamden, CT
Aug 16Sneaky Dee'sToronto, ON
Aug 17Mohawk PlaceBuffalo, NY
Aug 18Big Room BarColumbus, OH
Aug 19The SanctuaryDetroit, MI
Aug 20Fargo SkateparkDekalb, IL