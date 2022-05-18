The Menzingers have announced tour dates for the 10-year anniversary of their album On the Impossible Past . Touché Amoré and Screaming Females will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20. The Menzingers will be touring Europe in the fall and released Hello Exile in 2019. Check out the dates below.
Previous StoryDead Kennedys detail 'Fresh Fruit' 2022 remix album
Next StoryQWAM release "IDC" video
The Menzingers announce 'On the Impossible Past' 10-year anniversary tour
Misfits, MCR, NIN, Descendents, Bauhaus, Bad Religion, GWAR, Rosenstock, FEAR to play Riot Fest
Scowl announce EU & UK tour
Joyce Manor: "Don't Try"
Sincere Engineer releases acoustic version of "Trust Me"
Avail announce "Over The James" show in Richmond
The Menzingers drop off Hot Water Music shows due to COVID
Marissa Paternoster releases two remixes
Screaming Females release Selecter cover
Epitaph Records release Ukraine benefit compilation album