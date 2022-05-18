Propagandhi have announced one new supporting band for their Western US dates this September. La Armada will be joining them on all dates. Torso will continue to play support on all dates as well. Propagandhi will be kicking off their Eastern Canada tour tomorrow in Halifax with Cluttered, Worst Part, and The Bloody Hell and will touring Western Canada in the fall. The band released Victory Lap in 2017. See the announcement below.
Previous StorySPEED announce new EP, release "Not That Nice" video
Next StoryFroggy release new single
Propagandhi add La Armada to Western US tour
Cluttered to release coffee
Stream the new Cluttered/Talk Show Host split!
Talk Show Host (ON & QC)
Matty Grace talks her new solo EP, Future Girls' new EP, & the new Cluttered/Talk Show Host split
Talk Show Host and Cluttered announce split
Propagandhi announce US shows (West Coast)
Epitaph Records release Ukraine benefit compilation album
Propagandhi, Comeback Kid, MakeWar, more to play Super Friendly Fest
Modern Cynics release new EP