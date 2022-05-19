Comeback Kid have announced shows for the Eastern US. Misery Signals and END will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20. Comeback Kid released Heavy Steps earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 05
|Turf Club
|St. Paul, MN
|Jul 07
|Xray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI
|Jul 08
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|Jul 09
|The Foundry
|Cleveland, OH
|Jul 10
|This is Hardcore
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jul 11
|The Monarch
|Brooklyn, NY
|Jul 12
|Middle East Downstairs
|Boston, MA