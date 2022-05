6 hours ago by Em Moore

Municipal Waste have released a lyric video for their new song "High Speed Steel". The lyric video was created by Mark Reategui. The song is off their upcoming album Electrifried Brain due out July 1 via Nuclear Blast. The band will be touring the US with Integrity in June and with At The Gates in August. Municipal Waste released Slime and Punishment in 2017. Check out the video below.