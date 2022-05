The Misfits are now in the brewsky business. Misfits Fiend Lager is 5.78% abv and it's out via Knucklenonz and Calicraft brewing. The product will be in about 40 states. Misfits bassist Jerry Only, stated in a release: "“Our new Fiend Lager has a thirst crushing bite with a brew so crisp its bone chilling!!”