The Garden release new single, will release album and tour

The Garden have released a new single. It's called "Freight Yard." The band also said that it's off a new album, which will be out this Fall. You can check the song out below and see upcoming tour dates. The band released Kiss My Super Bowl Ring in 2020.
05/20 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall (sold out)
05/21 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall (sold out)
06/25 – Los Angeles @ Viva! LA Festival
10/02 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/05 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/07 - Baltimore, MD @Soundstage
10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven
10/12 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
10/14 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
11/10 – Dallas, TX @ Studio Dallas
11/11 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
11/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/16 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
11/17 – Detroit, MI @ Eastern
11/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
11/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/20 – Omaha, NE @ Slow Down
11/21 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
11/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
11/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom