Andy Fletcher, keyboardist and founding member of Depeche Mode, has passed away. He was 60 years old. No cause of death has been made public. Depeche Mode released a statement that reads,

"We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy "Fletch" Fletcher. Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this difficult time."

He formed Depeche Mode in 1980 along with Dave Gahan, Martin Gore, and Vince Clarke. The band released fourteen studio albums the last of which was Spirit in 2017 and they were inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame in 2020. We send our condolences to Andy Fletcher's family, friends, and fans.