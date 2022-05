9 hours ago by Em Moore

Martha have announced that they will be releasing a new 7-inch. It features one new song and a cover of "My Heart Is A Drummer" by Allo Darling and will be out June 24 via Specialist Subject. The band have released a video for their new song "Please Don't Take Me Back". The video was directed by Sony Malhotra. Martha released Love Keeps Kicking in 2019. Check out the video below.