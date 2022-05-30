For Your Health and Awakebutstillinbed announce split EP, release two new songs

For Your Health and Awakebutstillinbed have announced that they will be releasing a split EP called Hymns for the Scorned. It features two songs by each band and will be out June 10 via Twelve Gauge Records. "Ride" by Awakebutstillinbed and "Disarmament" by For Your Health have also been released. Awakebutstillinbed released their EP stay who you are in 2020 and their album what people call low self​-​esteem in 2018. For Your Health will be touring the US this summer and released In Spite Of in 2021. Check out the songs below.