Mobina Galore announce German tour dates

Mobina Galore announce German tour dates
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Mobina Galore have announced fall tour dates for Germany. Tusky and No Sugar will be joining them on select dates. Mobina Galore will be touring Canada with Laura Jane Grace and Lande Hekt in September and released Don’t Worry in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 11KreativfabrikWiesbaden, DE (w/Tusky)
Oct 12Blue ShellCologne, DE (w/Tusky)
Oct 13HafenklangHamburg, DE (w/Tusky)
Oct 15Hansa48Kiel, DE (w/No Sugar)
Oct 16LuxHannover, DE (w/No Sugar)
Oct 17KGBLangenberg, DE
Oct 18TowerBremen, DE
Oct 19CassiopiaBerlin, DE
Oct 20Conne IslandLeipzig, DE
Oct 21Orange HouseMunich, DE
Oct 23Alte HackereiKarlsruhe, DE