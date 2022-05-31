Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Mobina Galore have announced fall tour dates for Germany. Tusky and No Sugar will be joining them on select dates. Mobina Galore will be touring Canada with Laura Jane Grace and Lande Hekt in September and released Don’t Worry in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 11
|Kreativfabrik
|Wiesbaden, DE (w/Tusky)
|Oct 12
|Blue Shell
|Cologne, DE (w/Tusky)
|Oct 13
|Hafenklang
|Hamburg, DE (w/Tusky)
|Oct 15
|Hansa48
|Kiel, DE (w/No Sugar)
|Oct 16
|Lux
|Hannover, DE (w/No Sugar)
|Oct 17
|KGB
|Langenberg, DE
|Oct 18
|Tower
|Bremen, DE
|Oct 19
|Cassiopia
|Berlin, DE
|Oct 20
|Conne Island
|Leipzig, DE
|Oct 21
|Orange House
|Munich, DE
|Oct 23
|Alte Hackerei
|Karlsruhe, DE