Bikini Kill cancel EU & UK shows

Bikini Kill have announced that they have cancelled their upcoming June shows in Europe and the UK as well as their performance at the Primavera Festival in Spain due to a positive COVID case within the band. The shows were set to start June 3 in Spain and run until June 13 in London. They released a statement on Instagram that reads in part,



"Due to a member of the band testing positive for covid & other circumstances out of our control, Bikini Kill will be cancelling our upcoming appearance at Primavera Festival in Spain and our June Italy, France, Belgium & UK shows. We are extremely sorry that we will be unable to play these shows. […] We are so sad to announce this. All shows are canceled through June 13, including tonight’s show in St Augustine."

Bikini Kill have North American tour dates scheduled for later on in June that run through September which appear to be unchanged. See the band's statement in full below.