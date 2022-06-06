We Are the Union to release photo book, share “December” video

We Are the Union have announced that they will be releasing a photo book. The book is called Song Without A Sound: The Visual Story of Ordinary Life and features photos and stories from the release of their 2021 album Ordinary Life . The book was photographed, edited and compiled by Rae Mystic and written by Reade Wolcott. It will be out July 8. The band have also released a video for "December" that was directed by Rae Mystic. Check out the book announcement and video below.
inside, you'll find all the classic photos as well as NEVER BEFORE SEEN shots from the "december" video shoot, live shows, and so much more! all in a high quality, hardcover book. there's also a TON of inside info and fun stories from every single part of the rollout & release.