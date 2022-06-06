We Are the Union to release photo book, share “December” video

‼️ATTENTION‼️ ORDINARY LIFE PHOTOBOOK???

you betcha!! we’re so excited to bring you the main event in our celebration of the record that changed our lives forever. inside, you’ll find all the classic photos as well as NEVER BEFORE SEEN shots from the “december” video shoot, live shows, and so much more! all in a high quality, hardcover book. there’s also a TON of inside info and fun stories from every single part of the rollout & release. many of these pics can NOT be seen elsewhere, so it’s a must-read for anyone who loved these songs. pre-order your copy now at the link in our bio! merch and vinyl bundles available!