Check out the new track by Vixen77!

Today, we are THRILLED to debut the new single by Vixen77!

Vixen77 have been tearing it up around Philly for a little while now, reaching back to earliest days of punk (and even proto-punk) and kicking out high energy smashers. The band takes influence from bands like the Avengers, the Runaways, and Bikini Kill, and binds that into a high energy sprint. Some tracks are about social and gender equality, some are about heartbreak, and some are about cutting off the dicks of proud boys.

The new tune, "Your Love," is awesome! For one thing, the main riff, with its bent, downward twisting trajectory, is straight LA punk circa 1978. And to boot, it's going to be on the bands debut LP! Easy Access is tentatively scheduled for October 2022!

You can stream/save the tune here and you can check it out below. AND, on top of that,did we mention the band is PLAYING SUMMER SOIREE 5 IN PHILLY ON JULY 2?!!!