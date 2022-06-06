Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Hellcat Tours
The Interrupters have announced more UK tour dates for this summer. The Skints and The Bar Stool Preachers will be joining them on all dates. The band will be touring Europe earlier in August with The Bar Stool Preachers and will be touring the US with Flogging Molly starting tomorrow. The Interrupters will be releasing their new album In The Wild on August 5 and last released Fight The Good Fight in 2018. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 21
|Marble Factory
|Bristol, UK
|Aug 23
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK
|Aug 24
|Academy
|Leeds, UK
|Aug 29
|Academy
|Manchester, UK
|Sep 02
|Institute
|Birmingham, UK
|Sep 03
|Brixton Academy
|London, UK