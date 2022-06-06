The Amity Affliction have announced a UK and European tour with Counterparts, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|October 7
|Carlswerk Victoria
|Köln, Germany
|October 8
|Effenaar
|Eindhoven, Netherlands
|October 9
|Electric Brixton
|London, United Kingdom
|October 10
|O2 Ritz Manchester
|Manchester, United Kingdom
|October 11
|O2 Institute
|Birmingham, United Kingdom
|October 13
|Cabaret Sauvage
|Paris, France
|October 14
|Muziekodroom
|Hasselt, Belgium
|October 16
|Schlachthof (Matinee)
|Schierstein, Germany
|October 17
|Konzertfabrik Z7 & Mini Z7
|Pratteln, Switzerland
|October 18
|Circolo Magnolia
|Segrate Mi, Italy
|October 20
|Backstage Werk
|München, Germany
|October 21
|Simm City
|Vienna, Austria
|October 22
|Palac Akropolis
|Praha, Czech Republic
|October 23
|Zaklęte Rewiry
|Wrocław, Poland
|October 24
|Huxleys Neue Welt
|Berlin, Germany
|October 26
|Gruenspan
|Hamburg, Germany
|October 27
|Z-Bau
|Nürnberg, Germany
|October 28
|Felsenkeller Leipzig
|Leipzig, Germany
|October 29
|Pavillon
|Hannover, Germany