The Amity Affliction / Counterparts / Gideon / SeeYouSpaceCowboy (UK/EU)
by Pure Noise Tours

The Amity Affliction have announced a UK and European tour with Counterparts, Gideon, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy.

DateVenueCity
October 7Carlswerk VictoriaKöln, Germany
October 8EffenaarEindhoven, Netherlands
October 9Electric BrixtonLondon, United Kingdom
October 10O2 Ritz ManchesterManchester, United Kingdom
October 11O2 InstituteBirmingham, United Kingdom
October 13Cabaret SauvageParis, France
October 14MuziekodroomHasselt, Belgium
October 16Schlachthof (Matinee)Schierstein, Germany
October 17Konzertfabrik Z7 & Mini Z7Pratteln, Switzerland
October 18Circolo MagnoliaSegrate Mi, Italy
October 20Backstage WerkMünchen, Germany
October 21Simm CityVienna, Austria
October 22Palac AkropolisPraha, Czech Republic
October 23Zaklęte RewiryWrocław, Poland
October 24Huxleys Neue WeltBerlin, Germany
October 26GruenspanHamburg, Germany
October 27Z-BauNürnberg, Germany
October 28Felsenkeller LeipzigLeipzig, Germany
October 29PavillonHannover, Germany