The Flatliners have announced more 20th anniversary shows. They will be playing Quebec and Ontario this December. Tickets go on sale this Friday. The band will also be taking their anniversary tour to the Midwest in later this month, in Western Canada in the fall and the Northeast US in November. The Flatliners will be releasing their new album New Ruin on August 5 and released Inviting Light in 2017. Check out the dates below.