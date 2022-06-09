The Interrupters drop off four shows with Flogging Molly due to COVID positivity

The Interrupters have dropped off four shows on their co-headlining tour with Flogging Molly due to a positive COVID case within their touring party. The band released a statement that reads in part,

"With our sincerest apologies, we will not be performing at the Cincinnati, Charlotte, Atlanta, or St. Augustine shows on our tour with Flogging Molly due to an individual on our tour party who has tested positive for COVID. Flogging Molly, Tiger Army, and The Skints will perform as scheduled. We want to be as safe as possible for every one making this tour a reality. We're hopeful for a speedy recovery and cannot wait to get back on tour to perform for you. Thank you for understanding."

The tour started earlier this week and will continue to run through July. The Interrupters will be touring Europe and the UK in the summer and will be releasing their album In The Wild on August 5. The band released Fight The Good Fight in 2018. Check out the statement in full below.