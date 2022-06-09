Episode #597 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John, Hallie, and Em talk about the new additions to Fest, Tits Up's new song, Screeching Weasel's upcoming LP, Bikini Kill cancelling tour dates, and the re-cut of the Sex Pistols' "God Save The Queen" video. Century Egg's new animated video, NFTs, and the Introductory Rites comp are also discussed and a letter is answered. Songs by Single Mothers, Tits Up, and Abi Ooze are played. Listen to the episode below!
