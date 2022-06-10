Nervus release new song, announce UK & EU tour with The Deadnotes

by Em Moore
Nervus have released a new song called "Jellyfish". The song is off their upcoming album The Evil One that will be out June 24 via Get Better Records. The band have also announced fall tour dates for Europe and the UK with The Deadnotes. IToldYouIWouldEatYou and AwakeButStillInBed will be joining them on select dates. Nervus released Tough Crowd in 2019. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 04
|Le Pub
|Newport, UK
|Sep 05
|Florence Park Community Center
|Oxford, UK
|Sep 06
|Gullivers
|Manchester, UK
|Sep 07
|Bloc
|Glasgow, UK (w/AwakeButStillInBed)
|Sep 08
|Burdenell Social Club
|Leeds, UK (w/IToldYouIWouldEatYou)
|Sep 09
|Rough Trade
|Nottingham, UK
|Sep 10
|Oslo
|London, UK (w/IToldYouIWouldEatYou)
|Sep 11
|Elsewhere
|Margate, UK
|Sep 12
|Le Petit Bitu
|Namur, BE
|Sep 13
|Gleis 22
|Munster, DE
|Sep 14
|Indra Club
|Hamburg, DE
|Sep 15
|Cassiopeia
|Berlin, DE
|Sep 16
|Juze
|Bad Neustadt, DE