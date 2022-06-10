Nervus release new song, announce UK & EU tour with The Deadnotes

Nervus have released a new song called "Jellyfish". The song is off their upcoming album The Evil One that will be out June 24 via Get Better Records. The band have also announced fall tour dates for Europe and the UK with The Deadnotes. IToldYouIWouldEatYou and AwakeButStillInBed will be joining them on select dates. Nervus released Tough Crowd in 2019. Check out the song and dates below.