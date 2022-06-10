Thursday announce 'Full Collapse' 21st anniversary tour

by Tours

Thursday have announced shows to celebrate the 21st anniversary of their 2001 album Full Collapse . Anthony Green, The Homeless Gospel Choir, Hail The Sun, and The Fall of Troy will be joining them on select dates. The band will also be opening for My Chemical Romance on select dates. Thursday released No Devolution in 2011. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 27Is For Lovers FestivalWichita, KS
Aug 28Levitt PavilionDenver, CO
Sep 02Skullys Music DinerColumbus, OH (w/Anthony Green)
Sep 03Mr. Small's TheatreMillvale, PA (w/Anthony Green)
Sep 04Rec RoomBuffalo, NY (w/Anthony Green)
Sep 06PalladiumWorcester, MA (w/Anthony Green)
Sep 07TD GardenBoston, MA (opening for My Chemical Romance)
Sep 08TD GardenBoston, MA (opening for My Chemical Romance)
Sep 09Saint Vitus BarBrooklyn, NY (w/Anthony Green)
Sep 10Barclays CenterBrooklyn, NY (opening for My Chemical Romance)
Sep 11Barclays CenterBrooklyn, NY (opening for My Chemical Romance)
Sep 13Little Caesars ArenaDetroit, MI (w/Anthony Green)
Sep 15Xcel Energy CenterSt. Paul, MN (w/Anthony Green)
Sep 19OttobarBaltimore, MD (opening for My Chemical Romance)
Sep 20Prudential CenterNewark, NJ (w/Anthony Green)
Oct 08AftershockSacramento, CA
Oct 11Sunshine TheatreAlbuguerque, NM (w/The Homeless Gospel Choir, Hail The Sun)
Oct 13Garden AmphitheatreGarden Grove, CA (w/The Homeless Gospel Choir, Hail The Sun)
Oct 14The RitzSan Jose, CA (w/The Homeless Gospel Choir, Hail The Sun)
Oct 15The ForumLos Angeles, CA (opening for My Chemical Romance)
Oct 18Vogue TheatreVancouver, BC (w/The Homeless Gospel Choir, Hail The Sun)
Oct 19The CrocodileSeattle, WA (w/The Homeless Gospel Choir, Hail The Sun, The Fall of Troy)
Oct 20Hawthorne TheatrePortland, OR (w/The Homeless Gospel Choir, Hail The Sun, The Fall of Troy)
Oct 22When We Were YoungLas Vegas, NV
Oct 23When We Were YoungLas Vegas, NV
Oct 24Brick By BrickSan Diego, CA (w/The Homeless Gospel Choir, Hail The Sun)
Oct 26Ventura TheatreVentura, CA (w/The Homeless Gospel Choir, Hail The Sun)
Oct 271720Los Angeles, CA (w/The Homeless Gospel Choir, Hail The Sun)
Oct 29When We Were YoungLas Vegas, NV