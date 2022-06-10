Thursday have announced shows to celebrate the 21st anniversary of their 2001 album Full Collapse . Anthony Green, The Homeless Gospel Choir, Hail The Sun, and The Fall of Troy will be joining them on select dates. The band will also be opening for My Chemical Romance on select dates. Thursday released No Devolution in 2011. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 27
|Is For Lovers Festival
|Wichita, KS
|Aug 28
|Levitt Pavilion
|Denver, CO
|Sep 02
|Skullys Music Diner
|Columbus, OH (w/Anthony Green)
|Sep 03
|Mr. Small's Theatre
|Millvale, PA (w/Anthony Green)
|Sep 04
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY (w/Anthony Green)
|Sep 06
|Palladium
|Worcester, MA (w/Anthony Green)
|Sep 07
|TD Garden
|Boston, MA (opening for My Chemical Romance)
|Sep 08
|TD Garden
|Boston, MA (opening for My Chemical Romance)
|Sep 09
|Saint Vitus Bar
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Anthony Green)
|Sep 10
|Barclays Center
|Brooklyn, NY (opening for My Chemical Romance)
|Sep 11
|Barclays Center
|Brooklyn, NY (opening for My Chemical Romance)
|Sep 13
|Little Caesars Arena
|Detroit, MI (w/Anthony Green)
|Sep 15
|Xcel Energy Center
|St. Paul, MN (w/Anthony Green)
|Sep 19
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD (opening for My Chemical Romance)
|Sep 20
|Prudential Center
|Newark, NJ (w/Anthony Green)
|Oct 08
|Aftershock
|Sacramento, CA
|Oct 11
|Sunshine Theatre
|Albuguerque, NM (w/The Homeless Gospel Choir, Hail The Sun)
|Oct 13
|Garden Amphitheatre
|Garden Grove, CA (w/The Homeless Gospel Choir, Hail The Sun)
|Oct 14
|The Ritz
|San Jose, CA (w/The Homeless Gospel Choir, Hail The Sun)
|Oct 15
|The Forum
|Los Angeles, CA (opening for My Chemical Romance)
|Oct 18
|Vogue Theatre
|Vancouver, BC (w/The Homeless Gospel Choir, Hail The Sun)
|Oct 19
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA (w/The Homeless Gospel Choir, Hail The Sun, The Fall of Troy)
|Oct 20
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Portland, OR (w/The Homeless Gospel Choir, Hail The Sun, The Fall of Troy)
|Oct 22
|When We Were Young
|Las Vegas, NV
|Oct 23
|When We Were Young
|Las Vegas, NV
|Oct 24
|Brick By Brick
|San Diego, CA (w/The Homeless Gospel Choir, Hail The Sun)
|Oct 26
|Ventura Theatre
|Ventura, CA (w/The Homeless Gospel Choir, Hail The Sun)
|Oct 27
|1720
|Los Angeles, CA (w/The Homeless Gospel Choir, Hail The Sun)
|Oct 29
|When We Were Young
|Las Vegas, NV