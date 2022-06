Videos 2 hours ago by Em Moore

Camp Trash have released a video for their new song "Lake Erie Boys". The video was shot by Alex Roberts, edited by Trace McNabb, and features additional footage from Ryan Tyrell and Casey Jordan. The song is off their upcoming album The Long Way, The Slow Way due out July 1 via Count Your Lucky Stars. Camp Trash released their EP Downtiming in 2021. Check out the new song below.