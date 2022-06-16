Hot Mulligan have released a video for their new song "Drink Milk and Run". The video was directed by Michael Herrick. The song appears to be a standalone single and is out digitally via Wax Bodega. The band will also be playing two shows this summer with Heart Attack Man and Taylor Acorn. Hot Mulligan released their EP I Won't Reach Out To You in 2021 and their album you’ll be fine in 2020. Check out the video and dates below.