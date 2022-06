, Posted by 2 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Riverboat Gamblers are playing some shows. The band will be playing July 1st w ith Frank Turner and the Bronx in Dallas At House of Blues, July 11th at Little Brother in Austin for a Bad Larry Event, and one day at Rocker Mountain Ripper fest in Denver, which runs September 9 to 11. The band also stated "Also in the works…new music, new videos, new shirts for your ears, eyes and body soon. Its good, really good."