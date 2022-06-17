Episode #598 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Em, Hallie, and John talk about Punknews' Cool New Bands 2022 feature (check that out right here!), the new Cro-Mags lawsuit, Try The Pie's new song, Blondie's upcoming box set, the upcoming Eddie and The Subtitles reissue, and Cigar's new video. The use of the word "baby", Dead Boys touring with The Briefs and Suzi Moon, Surfbort's "Cheap Glue" video, and much more are also discussed. Listen to the episode below!
Previous StoryInterviews: Blag Dahlia talks the Dwarves 'Young and Good Looking' Tour
Cigar signs to Fat Wreck Chords, to release 'The Visitor'
Try The Pie: "3 Swords"
Dead Boys, Briefs, Suzi Moon to tour in Fall
Surfbort release video for "Cheap Glue"
Descendents adds more fall show dates
Harley Flanagan sues John Joseph for Cro-Mags trademark infringement
Blondie to release really big box set
Punk In Drublic announces East Coast festivals (US)
Try The Pie announce new album, release "Last of You"
Misfits, MCR, NIN, Descendents, Bauhaus, Bad Religion, GWAR, Rosenstock, FEAR to play Riot Fest