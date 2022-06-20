Silverstein/Comeback Kid/Senses Fail/Koyo (EU & UK)

by Tours

Silverstein have announced a fall four for Europe and the UK. Comeback Kid, Senses Fail, and Koyo will be joining them on all dates. Silverstein will be touring North America starting this summer and released Misery Made Me earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 24Skater's PalaceMunster, DE
Nov 25DynamoEindhoven, NL
Nov 26Im WizemannStuttgart, DE
Nov 27FabrikHamburg, DE
Nov 29Alter StattbahnhofSchweinfurt, DE
Nov 30Backstage WerkMunich, DE
Dec 01BatschkappFrankfurt, DE
Dec 02Live Music HallCologne, DE
Dec 03S036Berlin, DE
Dec 05Meet FactoryPrague, CZ
Dec 06FlexVienna, AT
Dec 07Conne IslandLeipzig, DE
Dec 08TrizAntwerp, BE
Dec 10O2 InstituteBirmingham, UK
Dec 11Electric BallroomLondon, UK