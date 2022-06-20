Silverstein have announced a fall four for Europe and the UK. Comeback Kid, Senses Fail, and Koyo will be joining them on all dates. Silverstein will be touring North America starting this summer and released Misery Made Me earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 24
|Skater's Palace
|Munster, DE
|Nov 25
|Dynamo
|Eindhoven, NL
|Nov 26
|Im Wizemann
|Stuttgart, DE
|Nov 27
|Fabrik
|Hamburg, DE
|Nov 29
|Alter Stattbahnhof
|Schweinfurt, DE
|Nov 30
|Backstage Werk
|Munich, DE
|Dec 01
|Batschkapp
|Frankfurt, DE
|Dec 02
|Live Music Hall
|Cologne, DE
|Dec 03
|S036
|Berlin, DE
|Dec 05
|Meet Factory
|Prague, CZ
|Dec 06
|Flex
|Vienna, AT
|Dec 07
|Conne Island
|Leipzig, DE
|Dec 08
|Triz
|Antwerp, BE
|Dec 10
|O2 Institute
|Birmingham, UK
|Dec 11
|Electric Ballroom
|London, UK