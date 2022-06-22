Gulch release Pixies cover

Santa Cruz based hardcore band Gulch have released a cover of "Monkey Gone To Heaven" originally by Pixies. The song was recorded for the What's The Furthest Place From Here? comic book series and will be available on a 7-inch along with "Gimme Some Truth" by Militarie Gun that will be out with edition #6 on November 2. Gulch announced that they would be splitting up in 2021 and are currently playing their final shows. The band released their album Impenetrable Cerebral Fortress in 2020 and a split with Sunami in 2021. Check out the song below.