Punknews and Some Party are thrilled to premiere the new video from Montreal's sinister trio Perestroika ! We've got a video featuring an extended mix of the track "Distraction" from the group's new record Monolith , produced by Fucked Up 's Jonah Falco and due on CD soon through the Polish label Bat Cave . The band's dark new wave attack gives a contemporary synthpunk spin on a range of goth and post-punk influences, worshipping at the altar of Kino, Roxy Music, Killing Joke, Sisters of Mercy, Musta Paraati, and Giorgio Moroder. Check it out below!

Perestroika emerged in 2017 as the home-recording project of Shravan Deolalikar, US expat and a former bassist for bands like Richmond, VA's Lost Tribe. After experimenting solo with the 80s-rooted sounds of post-punk, new wave, and synthpop, the act grew to include guitarist Gustavo Rodriguez (Malokio) and vocalist Taylor Hoodlum Stevenson (The Omegas, Mickey Dagger, Young Blades). Pandemic frustrations have only twisted the group's sound darker, with the band roping in Fucked Up's Jonah Falco to produce their new album Monolith

The glich-heavy video for "Distraction" came together in November of last year under the direction of PRIORS' Alan Hildebrandt (through Studio Del Scorpio). Deolalikar revealed:

"The music video is a commentary on the constant bombardment of the media of specific fear-mongering geopolitical events to keep us continually distracted from the most immediate problems in our lives. Further adding to the desensitization, stress, and absurdity of modern society…"

Preorders for the CD are available through Bat Cave Productions, with a shipping date of June 30. You can snag the earlier digital release now at Bandcamp

