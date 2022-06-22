Check out the new video by Bear Away!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new video by Bear Away!

Get ready for some super heavy, super nasty, super mean, hardcore black metal!!! Well, sort of…

The Scarborough, North Yorkshire churn out melodic punk that draws from bands like Hot Water Music, The Menzingers, and Latterman. That is, the band likes to pull on the heartstrings. BUT, the video FOR THEIR NEW TUNE "Wake up and smell the floor" features to super mean and nasty DEATH METALERS doing horrendous things like… playing chess! So, it's very fitting for the band, actually.

Guitarist/vocalist Jacob Thundercliffe spoke to Punknews about the track and video:



This was actually the last song we wrote for our upcoming album. The last couple years have obviously meant a lot more sending ideas back and forth. So we approached this one a bit differently from the other songs and built it from the drums up. A songwriting exercise if you want. To the trained ear you could also say it holds many qualities that you would expect in an album opener…

The band's new single is out this Friday via It's being co-released by Sell The Heart Records, Engineer Records (UK), Brassneck Records (UK), Shield Recordings (EU) and Waterslide Records (Japan). But, you can check out the video for "Wake up and smell the floor," below right now… IF YOU DARE…