Nova Twins have announced fall tour dates for the US and Canada. Gully Boys will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale June 24. Nova Twins will be touring the UK and Europe this summer and fall and released their album Supernova earlier this month. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 27
|The Roxy Theatre
|Los Angeles, CA
|Sep 28
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|Sep 30
|The Vera Project
|Seattle, WA
|Oct 01
|Biltmore Cabaret
|Vancouver, BC
|Oct 02
|Holocene
|Portland, OR
|Oct 05
|Larimer Lounge
|Denver, CO
|Oct 08
|7th Street Entry
|Minneapolis, MN
|Oct 09
|Subterranean
|Chicago, IL
|Oct 11
|Hard Luck Bar
|Toronto, ON
|Oct 12
|Bar Le Ritz PDB
|Montreal, QC
|Oct 16
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York, NY