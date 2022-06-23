Nova Twins/Gully Boys (US & CAN)

Nova Twins
Nova Twins have announced fall tour dates for the US and Canada. Gully Boys will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale June 24. Nova Twins will be touring the UK and Europe this summer and fall and released their album Supernova earlier this month. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 27The Roxy TheatreLos Angeles, CA
Sep 28Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CA
Sep 30The Vera ProjectSeattle, WA
Oct 01Biltmore CabaretVancouver, BC
Oct 02HolocenePortland, OR
Oct 05Larimer LoungeDenver, CO
Oct 087th Street EntryMinneapolis, MN
Oct 09SubterraneanChicago, IL
Oct 11Hard Luck BarToronto, ON
Oct 12Bar Le Ritz PDBMontreal, QC
Oct 16Bowery BallroomNew York, NY