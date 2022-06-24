Episode #599 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Em and John talk about the commercial for the mysterious new company (?) called "Brick", Doki Doki's debut song, THICK's upcoming album and tour, Dropkick Murphys covering Woody Guthrie, the D.O.C. and Fat Mike's combo track, and the cancellation of John Hinckley Jr.'s shows. Tianna Esperanza's new video, poker, Steve Albini, NFTs, augmented reality, and much more are also discussed. Listen to the episode below!