Episode #599 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Em and John talk about the commercial for the mysterious new company (?) called "Brick", Doki Doki's debut song, THICK's upcoming album and tour, Dropkick Murphys covering Woody Guthrie, the D.O.C. and Fat Mike's combo track, and the cancellation of John Hinckley Jr.'s shows. Tianna Esperanza's new video, poker, Steve Albini, NFTs, augmented reality, and much more are also discussed. Listen to the episode below!
Previous StoryVideos: Nasty: "Resurrection"
Cokie the Clown: "F*ck You All"
Dead Kennedys, Subhumans, Good Riddance, more added to Punk In The Park
THICK announce new album, release video and tour dates (US & CAN)
Dropkick Murphys to release Woody Guthrie covers LP
The D.O.C. collabs with Fat Mike
Fishbone in the studio with Fat Mike
Photos: The Chats/Mean Jeans/THICK at The Velvet Underground in Toronto, ON 05/11
Misfits, MCR, NIN, Descendents, Bauhaus, Bad Religion, GWAR, Rosenstock, FEAR to play Riot Fest
Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys, Face to Face, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, more to play Punk In The Park
Mean Jeans release surprise digital EP