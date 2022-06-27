So, we're pretty - a week - late to this party, but our mistake is no reason you shouldn't check out the new video from SACK. The band from Denver, Colorado features Kody Templeman of The Lillingtons and Teenage Bottlerocket and comes from their debut album, Ripper. It's all about LARP-ing, which I understand to be some kind of fish and not an acronym at all.
SACK: "Live, Laugh, LARP"
