Lagwagon have announced a 30th anniversary tour. The tour will take place across the US and Canada this fall. I Am The Avalanche, Bigwig, Strung Out, Grumpster, and SACK will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale June 29. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Support
|9/7, 2022
|Brooklyn NY
|Warsaw
|I am the Avalanche, Grumpster
|9/8, 2022
|Philadelphia PA
|Union Transfer
|I am the Avalanche, Grumpster
|9/9, 2022
|Pittsburgh PA
|FOUR CHORD FESTIVAL
|9/10, 2022
|Asbury Park NJ
|Stone Pony
|I am the Avalanche, Grumpster
|9/11, 2022
|Cambridge MA
|The Sinclair
|I am the Avalanche, Grumpster
|9/13, 2022
|Quebec City QC
|L’Imperial
|Bigwig, Grumpster
|9/14, 2022
|Montreal QC
|Mtelus
|Bigwig, Grumpster
|9/15, 2022
|Toronto ON
|Danforth Music Hall
|Bigwig, Grumpster
|9/16, 2022
|Chicago IL
|RIOT FEST
|9/17, 2022
|London ON
|London Music Hall
|Bigwig, Grumpster
|9/20, 2022
|Grand Rapids MI
|The Stache
|Bigwig, Grumpster
|9/21, 2022
|Cleveland OH
|Mahall’s
|Bigwig, Grumpster
|9/23, 2022
|Nashville TN
|East Side Bowl
|Bigwig, Grumpster
|9/24, 2022
|Atlanta GA
|The Loft
|Bigwig, Grumpster
|9/25, 2022
|Birmingham AL
|FURNACE FEST
|9/27, 2022
|Tampa FL
|The Ritz
|Bigwig, Grumpster
|9/28, 2022
|Orlando FL
|Beacham Theater
|Bigwig, Grumpster
|9/30, 2022
|Dallas TX
|Trees
|Strung Out, SACK
|10/1, 2022
|Austin TX
|The Mohawk
|Strung Out, SACK
|10/4, 2022
|Phoenix AZ
|Nile Theater
|Strung Out, SACK
|10/5, 2022
|Las Vegas NV
|Fremont Country Club
|Strung Out, SACK
|10/6, 2022
|Ventura CA
|Ventura Theatre
|Strung Out, SACK
|10/7, 2022
|San Diego CA
|Observatory North Park
|Strung Out, SACK
|10/8, 2022
|Pomona CA
|The Glass House
|Strung Out, SACK