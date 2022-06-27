Lagwagon / Strung Out / Grumpster / Bigwig / Sack / I Am the Avalanche (US)

Lagwagon / Strung Out / Grumpster / Bigwig / Sack / I Am the Avalanche (US)
by Fat Wreck Chords Tours

Lagwagon have announced a 30th anniversary tour. The tour will take place across the US and Canada this fall. I Am The Avalanche, Bigwig, Strung Out, Grumpster, and SACK will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale June 29. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueSupport
9/7, 2022Brooklyn NYWarsawI am the Avalanche, Grumpster  
9/8, 2022Philadelphia PAUnion TransferI am the Avalanche, Grumpster  
9/9, 2022Pittsburgh PAFOUR CHORD FESTIVAL 
9/10, 2022Asbury Park NJStone PonyI am the Avalanche, Grumpster  
9/11, 2022Cambridge MAThe SinclairI am the Avalanche, Grumpster  
9/13, 2022Quebec City QCL’ImperialBigwig, Grumpster  
9/14, 2022Montreal QCMtelusBigwig, Grumpster  
9/15, 2022Toronto ONDanforth Music HallBigwig, Grumpster  
9/16, 2022Chicago ILRIOT FEST 
9/17, 2022London ONLondon Music HallBigwig, Grumpster  
9/20, 2022Grand Rapids MIThe StacheBigwig, Grumpster  
9/21, 2022Cleveland OHMahall’sBigwig, Grumpster  
9/23, 2022Nashville TNEast Side BowlBigwig, Grumpster  
9/24, 2022Atlanta GAThe LoftBigwig, Grumpster  
9/25, 2022Birmingham ALFURNACE FEST 
9/27, 2022Tampa FLThe RitzBigwig, Grumpster  
9/28, 2022Orlando FLBeacham TheaterBigwig, Grumpster  
9/30, 2022Dallas TXTreesStrung Out, SACK  
10/1, 2022Austin TXThe MohawkStrung Out, SACK  
10/4, 2022Phoenix AZNile TheaterStrung Out, SACK  
10/5, 2022Las Vegas NVFremont Country ClubStrung Out, SACK  
10/6, 2022Ventura CAVentura TheatreStrung Out, SACK  
10/7, 2022San Diego CAObservatory North ParkStrung Out, SACK  
10/8, 2022Pomona CAThe Glass HouseStrung Out, SACK 