Swami John Reis releases new video, announces West Coast tour dates
Swami John Reis of Hot Snakes, Drive Like Jehu, PLOSIVS, has announced summer tour dates for the US West Coast. Along with Reis, the band on the tour is made up of Tommy Kitsos, Joe Guevara, Mark Murino, and Richard Larson. A video for "Do You Still Wanna Make Out" has also been released. The video was directed by Rob Burleson. Swami John Reis released his solo album Ride The Wild Night earlier this year. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 05Goldfield Trading PostSacramento, CA (w/Stella Crest)
Aug 06Bottom of The HillSan Francisco, CA (w/Thank You For Coming, Atom Age)
Aug 07Alex's BarLong Beach, CA (w/Golden Grease, Clown Sounds)
Aug 08Moroccan LoungeLos Angeles, CA (w/Kate Clover)
Aug 09CasbahSan Diego, CA (w/The Nephews)