Bayside have released a cover of "Rainbow" by Kacey Musgraves. All proceeds generated from the sale and streaming of the song will go to The Trevor Project which is a non-profit organization that focuses on suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth. The band will be touring the US with Pinkshift and Save Face in July. Bayside released Interrobang in 2019. Check out the cover below.
Bayside release Kacey Musgraves cover to benefit The Trevor Project
