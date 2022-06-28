NOFX, Stick to Your Guns, NOBRO, more to play Festival Envol et Macadam

by Festivals & Events

Quebec based music festival Envol et Macadam has announced their lineup for this year. NOFX, Stick To Your Guns, Terror, Koyo, NOBRO, and The Anti-Queens are among the bands announced. The festival will take place September 15, 16, and 17 in Quebec City, Quebec. Check out the full lineup below.

Festival Envol et Macadam 2022 Lineup

NOFX

Stick To Your Guns

Souldia

Despised Icon

Terror

Kublai Khan TX

Belmont

Koyo

Foreign Hands

Get The Shot

Taktika

NOBRO

Yesterday's Ring

Lova

The Hunters

Feels Like Home

The Anti-Queens

Jay Jay

Doghouse Rose

Hard Charger

Peer Pressure

Kevin Kevin

Bad Skin

Dan L'Initie

Woodwolf

Hatalom

The Johans

Fazed Out

Fesse Toute

Dezo

Whitie

Hidden Bliss

Trei Ochi

Melvin

SMZ