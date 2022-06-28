Quebec based music festival Envol et Macadam has announced their lineup for this year. NOFX, Stick To Your Guns, Terror, Koyo, NOBRO, and The Anti-Queens are among the bands announced. The festival will take place September 15, 16, and 17 in Quebec City, Quebec. Check out the full lineup below.
Festival Envol et Macadam 2022 Lineup
NOFX
Stick To Your Guns
Souldia
Despised Icon
Terror
Kublai Khan TX
Belmont
Koyo
Foreign Hands
Get The Shot
Taktika
NOBRO
Yesterday's Ring
Lova
The Hunters
Feels Like Home
The Anti-Queens
Jay Jay
Doghouse Rose
Hard Charger
Peer Pressure
Kevin Kevin
Bad Skin
Dan L'Initie
Woodwolf
Hatalom
The Johans
Fazed Out
Fesse Toute
Dezo
Whitie
Hidden Bliss
Trei Ochi
Melvin
SMZ