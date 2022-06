Sonagi have released a video for their new song "Attachment Theory". The video was directed and edited by Michael Englisis and features live footage from Hate5six and Feet First Productions. The song is off the band's upcoming album Precedent that will be out July 22 via Get Better Records. Sonagi will be touring the US and Canada this summer and released their single "pansori 판소리" in 2020. Check out the video below.