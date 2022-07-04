Disconnect Disconnect Records just released their third installment of their Fast Around The World compilation. The release features 26 bands from all over the world and features tracks by Pulley, Winning Streak, The Venomous Pinks, Stone Leek and more. The release is available now as a pay what you want download on the labels Bandcamp page. See below to check out the comp.
Tracklisting:
1) Discover A Fire – Negative*
2) Pulley - Two Winds
3) Winning Streak - Blue-White Light*
4) Lamonta – Braces*
5) Making Friends - Die Trying*
6) 7Years - Mando
7) All Hope Remains - Kick On*
8) The Venomous Pinks - Mercy
9) Hillview - Auto Pilot
10) No Quarter - The Nights We Wont Forget
11) Stone Leek - The Purpose Of Life*
12) Under Influence - Colorblind
13) Have No Heroes - Youth
14) Nofnog - Monuments
15) Wasei Hey Go! - The Dawning*
16) Melonball - Sinking
17) ZombiesNo - A Letter From Nowhere
18) Coconut Planters - Doomsday
19) Venerea - A Case Of Corona*
20) Swan Prince - The Runaway*
21) Static Pills – Mechanine*
22) Wasting Time - Mrs Shorney
23) The Dead Krazukies - Take Me Down
24) Hitch & Go - Sheep in Wolf's Clothing
25) Teresa Banks - Rotten To The Core
26) Stay Awake - Brand New Normal
* Previously unreleased