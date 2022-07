Music 7 hours ago by Samantha Barrett

Disconnect Disconnect Records just released their third installment of their Fast Around The World compilation. The release features 26 bands from all over the world and features tracks by Pulley, Winning Streak, The Venomous Pinks, Stone Leek and more. The release is available now as a pay what you want download on the labels Bandcamp page. See below to check out the comp.