Dead Fucking Serious have released a lyric video for "Pride". The video was directed by Sammy Warm Hands, filmed by Jeff Burger, and edited by Tucker Jackson. The song is off Dead Fucking Serious' new album Klandemic that was released earlier this year via Take 92 Music and Crushkill Recordings. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryMusic: For The Record : ‘Fake It ‘Til You Make It’
Next StoryTours: MakeWar announce European tour
Dead Fucking Serious: "Pride"
Dead Fucking Serious: "Panicdote (feat. Lou Koller & Efrem Schulz)"
Dead Fucking Serious announce album details, release new song
Dead Fucking Serious to release EP, share "The Day" lyric video
Sammy Warm Hands releases "The Decline" cover with Punk Roquette and The Punk Cellist