Dead Fucking Serious: “Pride”

Dead Fucking Serious have released a lyric video for "Pride". The video was directed by Sammy Warm Hands, filmed by Jeff Burger, and edited by Tucker Jackson. The song is off Dead Fucking Serious' new album Klandemic that was released earlier this year via Take 92 Music and Crushkill Recordings. Check out the video below.