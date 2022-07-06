Private Function release new song, announce Australian shows

Australian punks Private Function have announced a new song. The song is called "I'm This Far Away (From Being The Worst Person You Ever Met)" and will be on their upcoming record due out in 2023. The band have also announced Australian tour dates for this fall. Private Function added two new members last month and released their album Whose Line Is It Anyway? in 2020. Check out the song and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 03Oxford Arts FactorySydney, AU (w/The Blamers and Year6Disco)
Sep 09The BrightsideBrisbane, AU (w/Blussh, Hot Reno)
Sep 16JiveAdelaide, AU (w/The Vans, Church Moms)
Sep 30Corner HotelMelbourne, AU (w/Our Carlson, Sandy Dish, Fuzzsucker)