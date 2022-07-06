Private Function release new song, announce Australian shows

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Australian punks Private Function have announced a new song. The song is called "I'm This Far Away (From Being The Worst Person You Ever Met)" and will be on their upcoming record due out in 2023. The band have also announced Australian tour dates for this fall. Private Function added two new members last month and released their album Whose Line Is It Anyway? in 2020. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 03
|Oxford Arts Factory
|Sydney, AU (w/The Blamers and Year6Disco)
|Sep 09
|The Brightside
|Brisbane, AU (w/Blussh, Hot Reno)
|Sep 16
|Jive
|Adelaide, AU (w/The Vans, Church Moms)
|Sep 30
|Corner Hotel
|Melbourne, AU (w/Our Carlson, Sandy Dish, Fuzzsucker)