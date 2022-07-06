Lande Hekt announces new album, releases “Gay Space Cadets” video & UK tour dates

Lande Hekt
by

Lande Hekt has announced that she will be releasing a new solo album. It is called House Without a View and will be out September 23 via Get Better Records and Prize Sunflower Records. A video for her new single "Gay Space Cadets" has also been released. The video was directed by Martin "gingerdope" Bannister. She also announced November tour dates for the UK. Lande Hekt will be touring Canada with Laura Jane Grace and Mobina Galore this September and released her solo album Going to Hell in 2020. Check out the video, dates, and tracklist below.

House Without a View Tracklist

1. Half With You

2. Backstreet Snow

3. Cut My Hair

4. Gay Space Cadets

5. Always Hurt

6. House Without a View

7. Ground Shaking

8. What Could I Sell

9. Lola

10. Take a Break

11. First Girlfriend

DateVenueCity
Nov 12The Blue MoonCambridge, UK
Nov 14Shacklewell ArmsLondon, UK
Nov 16Prince AlbertBrighton, UK
Nov 17Port MahonOxford, UK
Nov 20RebellionManchester, UK (supporting Martha)
Nov 22The Hug and PintGlasgow, UK
Nov 23Pop RecsSunderland, UK
Nov 24Delicious ClamSheffield, UK