Lande Hekt announces new album, releases “Gay Space Cadets” video & UK tour dates

Lande Hekt has announced that she will be releasing a new solo album. It is called House Without a View and will be out September 23 via Get Better Records and Prize Sunflower Records. A video for her new single "Gay Space Cadets" has also been released. The video was directed by Martin "gingerdope" Bannister. She also announced November tour dates for the UK. Lande Hekt will be touring Canada with Laura Jane Grace and Mobina Galore this September and released her solo album Going to Hell in 2020. Check out the video, dates, and tracklist below.