Lande Hekt announces new album, releases “Gay Space Cadets” video & UK tour dates

Lande Hekt has announced that she will be releasing a new solo album. It is called House Without a View and will be out September 23 via Get Better Records and Prize Sunflower Records. A video for her new single "Gay Space Cadets" has also been released. The video was directed by Martin "gingerdope" Bannister. She also announced November tour dates for the UK. Lande Hekt will be touring Canada with Laura Jane Grace and Mobina Galore this September and released her solo album Going to Hell in 2020. Check out the video, dates, and tracklist below.
House Without a View Tracklist
1. Half With You
2. Backstreet Snow
3. Cut My Hair
4. Gay Space Cadets
5. Always Hurt
6. House Without a View
7. Ground Shaking
8. What Could I Sell
9. Lola
10. Take a Break
11. First Girlfriend
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 12
|The Blue Moon
|Cambridge, UK
|Nov 14
|Shacklewell Arms
|London, UK
|Nov 16
|Prince Albert
|Brighton, UK
|Nov 17
|Port Mahon
|Oxford, UK
|Nov 20
|Rebellion
|Manchester, UK (supporting Martha)
|Nov 22
|The Hug and Pint
|Glasgow, UK
|Nov 23
|Pop Recs
|Sunderland, UK
|Nov 24
|Delicious Clam
|Sheffield, UK