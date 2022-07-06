Fishbone announce tour dates (US & CAN)

Fishbone
by Sony Music Tours

Fishbone have announced tour dates for this summer. They will be supporting George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic on select dates and Action/Adventure will be joining them on select dates. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Jul 28Seattle, WAWoodland Park Zoo(w/George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Pimps of Joytime)
Jul 29Portland, ORPioneer Courthouse Square(w/George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Pimps of Joytime)
Aug 11Mesa, AZMarquee Theatre(w/George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Dopapod)
Aug 13North Las Vegas, NVCraig Ranch Amphitheater(w/George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Karl Denson, The Fantastic Negrito)
Aug 19Tokyo, JapanThe Ebisu Garden Hall
Aug 20Tokyo, JapanSummer Sonic Tokyo
Aug 21Osaka, JapanSummer Sonic Osaka
Sep 02Denver, COMercury Cafe
Sep 03Chicago, ILBottom Lounge(w/Action/Adventure)
Sep 04St. Louis, MOSt. Louis World's Fare Heritage Festival
Sep 07Toronto, ONThe Phoenix Concert Theatre(w/Action/Adventure)
Sep 09Washington, DCState Theatre(w/Action/Adventure)
Sep 10Hamden, CTSpace Ballroom(w/Action/Adventure)
Sep 11New York, NYLe Poisson Rouge(w/Action/Adventure)