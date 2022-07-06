Fishbone have announced tour dates for this summer. They will be supporting George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic on select dates and Action/Adventure will be joining them on select dates. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Jul 28
|Seattle, WA
|Woodland Park Zoo
|(w/George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Pimps of Joytime)
|Jul 29
|Portland, OR
|Pioneer Courthouse Square
|(w/George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Pimps of Joytime)
|Aug 11
|Mesa, AZ
|Marquee Theatre
|(w/George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Dopapod)
|Aug 13
|North Las Vegas, NV
|Craig Ranch Amphitheater
|(w/George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Karl Denson, The Fantastic Negrito)
|Aug 19
|Tokyo, Japan
|The Ebisu Garden Hall
|Aug 20
|Tokyo, Japan
|Summer Sonic Tokyo
|Aug 21
|Osaka, Japan
|Summer Sonic Osaka
|Sep 02
|Denver, CO
|Mercury Cafe
|Sep 03
|Chicago, IL
|Bottom Lounge
|(w/Action/Adventure)
|Sep 04
|St. Louis, MO
|St. Louis World's Fare Heritage Festival
|Sep 07
|Toronto, ON
|The Phoenix Concert Theatre
|(w/Action/Adventure)
|Sep 09
|Washington, DC
|State Theatre
|(w/Action/Adventure)
|Sep 10
|Hamden, CT
|Space Ballroom
|(w/Action/Adventure)
|Sep 11
|New York, NY
|Le Poisson Rouge
|(w/Action/Adventure)