Soul Glo have released a video for their song "Gold Chain Punk (whogonbeatmyass?)". The video was directed by Dan White x $$$NICCA. The song is off their album Diaspora Problems that was released earlier this year. Soul Glo will be touring the US and Canada with Show Me The Body starting later this month and will be touring the UK and Europe in the fall. Check out the video below.
