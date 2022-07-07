END and Cult Leader announce split EP, release two new songs

END and Cult Leader have announced that they will be releasing a split EP. It is called Gather & Mourn and features two new songs by each band. "Eden Will Drown" by END and "Ataraxis" by Cult Leader have been released. The split will be out September 9 via Closed Casket Activities and Deathwish Inc. END are currently touring the US with Comeback Kid and Misery Signals and released their album Splinters from an Ever-Changing Face in 2020. Cult Leader released their album A Patient Man in 2018. Check out the songs and tracklist below.