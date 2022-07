Blondie have released a demo song called "I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer". This demo would eventually become "Go Through It" that was on their 1980 album Autoamerican. The demo is off their upcoming box set Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982 that will be out August 26. Blondie will be touring the US with The Damned this summer and released Pollinator in 2017. Check out the song below.