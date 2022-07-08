Armor For Sleep announce first new album in 15 years, release “How Far Apart” video

by Em Moore
Armor For Sleep have announced that they will be releasing their first new album in 15 years. It is called The Rain Museum and will be out September 9 via Equal Vision Records. The band have also released a video for their song "How Far Apart" that was directed by Jesse Korman. Armor For Sleep released their LP Smile for Them in 2007 and their EP The Way Out Is Broken in 2008. Check out the video and tracklist below.
The Rain Museum Tracklist
The Rain Museum
How Far Apart
See You On The Other Side
World Burn Down
In This Nightmare Together
New Rainbows
I’m Not Myself
Whatever, Who Cares
Rather Down
A Teardrop (On The Surface Of The Sun)
Tomorrow Faded Away
Spinning Through Time