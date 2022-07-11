Show Me The Body have released a video for their new song "Loose Talk". The video was directed by Julian Pratt. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally. Show Me The Body are currently touring the US with Soul Glo and WiFiGawd and released their EP Survive in 2021. Check out the video below.
